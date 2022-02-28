Judy K. Fischer, age 73 of Tripp, SD died Friday, February 25, 2022, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, March 4, 2022, at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp.

Her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp Burial will be in Friedens Reformed Church Cemetery.

Goglin Funeral Home in Tripp, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Judy Fischer.