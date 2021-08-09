James “Jim” Schuch, 78, of rural Tyndall passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Forcelle as Celebrant. Cremation will follow with burial of cremated remains at a future date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service and holy rosary. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time on Saturday. Military Honors will be accorded by Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post 183 and SDARNG Honor Guard.
Livestreaming of Jim’s services will be at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel of Tabor.
