Destinee Anne Tuttle, 20, of Fargo, North Dakota, and formerly of Santee, Nebraska, died Jan. 1, 2023, as a result of an accident.

Funeral services will be noon Monday, Jan. 9, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, with Sidney Tuttle Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the Hobu Creek Cemetery, Lindy, Nebraska.