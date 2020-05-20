Bill Ham passed in peace at the age of 98.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and her family, and his daughters Kathryn (Russ) Cranston, and Mary (Richard) Briggs.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia.
Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving father and husband. He was a patriot in the US Army, and served in Europe during WWII. He was successful in his careers in sales and later in quality control for the US Postal Service. Bill then enjoyed a wonderful retirement in Albuquerque NM for over 30 years.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 21, 2020
