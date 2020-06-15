Shirley Ann Hames passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Lexington Health Care Center in Lombard, Illinois after a short illness.
Shirley was the daughter of Edward W. and Olive M. (Hirschman) Caster, born on August 2, 1938 in Crofton, Nebraska. She was raised on a farm in Knox County and graduated from Crofton High School, Class of 1957. Shirley was united in marriage to Ralph F. Whitehorn on June 21, 1958, together they had five children. Shirley married Don Richards in the summer of 1976 in Laurel, Nebraska and the couple resided in the Belden area until Don passed away in December of 1986. Shirley married Ronald B. Hames on October 19, 1991 at Yankton, South Dakota, and the couple resided in Laurel, Nebraska until Ron passed away in 2009. Shirley was a bartender at the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse and was also a certified dietician at the Hillcrest Care Center for many years in Laurel, Nebraska. Shirley continued to live in Laurel until 2010 when she moved to Elmhurst, Illinois to be closer to family. Shirley enjoyed music throughout her life. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, especially in church, and played the piano and accordion and always ensured that her five children had access to the musical arts throughout the years. Shirley enjoyed baking, art and crafts, her many bracelets, and an occasional red beer and chocolate strawberries and champagne.
Shirley will be so dearly missed by her five children, Ryan and Diana Whitehorn of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sheryl A. and Randall S. Wolf of Florida; Sharon L. and Timothy V. Kirlin of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois; Tammra L. and Richard K. Hense of Lincoln, Nebraska; Laurie M. Mendoza of Chaska, Minnesota; grandson Alexander C. Winbolt of Longmont, Colorado; granddaughter Bailey L. Winbolt of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois; and grandson Oscar A. Mendoza of Chaska, Minnesota. Shirley is also survived by her brother Richard D. Caster of Aurora, Colorado.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother Kermit, brother Randall and sister Natalie (Toby).
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, a cremation has taken place and a private memorial service, burial and Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, 2020 in Laurel, Nebraska.
Funeral Arrangements by Elmhurst Community Funeral Home — THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, Elmhurst, Illinois www.ElmhurstFH.com or (630) 834-3515.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 16, 2020
