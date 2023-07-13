Warren Ronke Jul 13, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren Ronke, 57, of Tyndall, passed away July 12, 2023, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday July 17, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall. Burial will be in the Evangelical Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Scripture Wake service at 7 p.m.Peters Funeral Home of Avon is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs NOW HIRING CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - LANCE ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. 