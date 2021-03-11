Patricia Dvoracek, age 84, formerly of rural Tabor, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 10th, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 19th, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall.
A Catholic wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday March 19th, at the St. Leo’s Catholic Church of Tyndall.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20th, in the St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery of Tyndall.
