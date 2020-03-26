Bessie Cornelia (Boschma) Hornstra, 99, of Tyndall passed away on March 24, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Tyndall, S.D.
Due to the current health concerns, private services are being held at the Peters Funeral Home in Springfield and memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial is in the Pioneer Cemetery, rural Avon.
Bessie Cornelia (Boschma) Hornstra was born December 30, 1920 to Hildebrand and Minnie (Bouma) Boschma on a farm west of Springfield, S.D.
Bessie grew up in the Springfield area and received her 8th grade education at the Hornstra Country School #44. She worked with her parents on the farm and helped neighbors with their work.
Bessie was united in marriage to Fred C. Hornstra on March 8, 1943 in Waynesville, MO while Fred served in the army. After Fred returned from serving his country, they farmed together from 1946 to 1982 in the Perkins area and raised a family of four boys. They retired from farming in 1982 and moved into Tyndall, S.D. Bessie moved from her home to the North Point Assisted Living in March of 2009. She moved to the Good Samaritan Home in October, 2017 and resided there until her death.
After the closing of the Church at Perkins Bessie became a member of the United Church of Christ in Springfield, where she was an active member of the church and Women’s Fellowship and served for over 25 years making baby layettes for missions. She was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary and honored as Legionette of the Year.
Bessie will be remembered for her enjoyment of flowers and gardening and caring for the farm animals and raising chickens, doing embroidery, crafts and sewing. During retirement she enjoyed Senior Citizen meals with neighbors. Bessie and Fred enjoyed many Army Reunions and traveled throughout the U S, Canada and Mexico.
Thankful for having shared her life were her husband, family, friends and neighbors. Fred passed away Sept. 5, 1993 after 50 years of marriage. She is survived by her four sons: Ronnie and wife Lois Ann of Avon, SD, Eugene and wife Mary Ellen of Yankton, SD, James and wife Kathy of Springfield, SD, John of Tyndall, SD; nine grandchildren: Todd, Pickstown, SD, Tracy (Zona), Sioux Falls, SD, Sara (Henry Hess), Chicago, IL, Amy (Michael Belmont) St. Anthony, MN, Lori (Dan Sonne) Ethan, SD, Anna (John McDaugle), Tripp, SD, Jacob, Springfield, SD, Theresa, Parkston, SD, Justin (Ashley), Skylar, NE and 10 great grandchildren; and a host of friends and neighbors.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred, brothers, Joe Boschma and wife Ann, Richard Boschma and wife Loraine; in laws: Hans Lukkes (Bernice), Ed Lukkes (Reba), Henry Lukkes (Ruth, Edith), Grace (Marvin Peterson), John Lukkes (Goldie), and Nick Hornstra.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 27, 2020
