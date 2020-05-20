Verne Daniel Hull Jr., 96, of Yankton died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Livestreaming of his service may be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Military Graveside Rites will be by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 Honor Guard and the SDARNGHG.
He has gifted his body to USD Medical School, Vermillion, and will be buried in the Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell, after that study.
Drive-up window public visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Commented