Edward M. Hosch, 74, of Hartington, Nebraska died at his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Due to the current healthcare guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Private family burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
