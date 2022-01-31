Patricia Ann Steffen, age 77 of Fordyce, Nebraska, died on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance, Nebraska with Rev Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., at the church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
The Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska is assisting with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Scott Barnhouse, Brian McCaw, Darrin Bierle, Craig Brown, Joseph VanDriel, Joshua VanDriel, Mathew VanDriel and Tanner VanDriel.
Pat was born on November 13, 1944, in Yankton, SD to Arthur August and Darline Marie (Uhl) VanDriel. She grew up in the Lesterville, SD area and graduated from Scotland High School in 1962. Pat was married to Richard Mortensen for 12 years. In 1984 she received her accounting degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion SD and then owned and operated PAS Bookkeeping in Yankton until she retired in 2006. She also was the bookkeeper for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for several years. Pat and Cliff Steffen were married on December 27, 1984, in Yankton and made their home on an acreage near Constance.
Pat was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Guild, Christian Mothers and the Cedar County Catholic School Blue Ribbon Committee. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, tending to her flower garden and canning lots of vegetables. She and Cliff cooked for several CEC weekends. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.
Pat is survived by her husband, Cliff of Fordyce; 2 sons, Jeffery and Christina Mortensen of Crofton, NE; Timothy and Rachel Mortensen of Oelwein, IA; a stepson, Aaron and Lindsay Steffen of Emmetsburg, IA; a step daughter, Rachelle and Toby Tonderum of Emmetsburg, IA; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; 5 sisters, Judy and Richard Bierle of Lesterville SD; Doreen and Dale Schlechter of Scotland, SD; Mary and Jerry Nelson of Scotland, SD; Kathy and Carlos Reyes of San Antonio, TX; Marcia and Richard Cuka of Rapid City, SD; 4 brothers, Michael and Tess VanDriel of Yankton SD; Pete and Sharon VanDriel of Irene, SD; Jim and Renata VanDriel of Mitchell, SD; Bill and Tina VanDriel of Lesterville SD.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean VanDriel, her parents, Richard Mortensen, and a great-grandson, Carson McCaw.
