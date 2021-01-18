Glenn Grosshuesch, age 95 of Yankton, passed away January 16, 2021 at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton. Due to COVID-19 a family and remembrance service will be held later in the year 2021.
Glenn was born April 13, 1925 in Yankton, SD and was the third son of Oscar and Leona (Auch) Grosshuesch. He attended the Yankton public schools until he answered his call to service, serving in the US Navy as a member of the Armed Guard, manning the guns on merchant ships. The first action experienced was in the Marshall Islands. Aboard the SS Glackens, he received several large bruises when there was a bow-to-bow ship wreck in the China Straits near New Guinea. On board the SS Sioux Falls he was in the invasion of Okinawa. He also was a charter member of the National Guard unit in Springfield, SD, serving six years.
Returning to Yankton after the war, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Brunick June 20, 1948. They had met and dated when he was on leave from the Navy. They have three children, Mike, Debra and Roger.
Glenn received his high school diploma by taking the GED test. He earned a BS degree at Southern State college at Springfield and a Master’s degree at CSU in Fort Collins, CO. He taught at the college for 30 years, first teaching body repair and later became head of the Vocational Teacher Education Department and held the position until the college closed in 1984. His program was transferred to Dakota State College in Madison and after teaching there one year, he accepted early retirement.
He was an active member of Mount Zion Masonic Lodge working his way through the chairs and served as District Master. He was also a member of the Springfield fire department and a member of the city council. As a member of the UCC church of Springfield, he enjoyed ushering and was also on several church councils.
After retiring in 1985, Glenn and Phyllis became snow birds, pulling a 5th wheel trailer. After selling their house to Mike and Carla, they became full time RVers, camping in Florida, Texas and Arizona. They were charter members of Saguaro Coop in Benson, AZ. The most memorable trip was up the Alcan Highway to Alaska arriving back in Benson five months later.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 72 wonderful years, Phyllis; Mike and Carla of Springfield, Debra and Ray Madzia of Sierra Vista, AZ and Roger and Jack Bradley of Homosassa, FL; grandson Cory and Nikki of Sioux Falls; step granddaughter Ashley Pruss; great granddaughter Emma Sue and step grandson Andy Jacobs of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jerry and wife Dorothy Gross and Col Lee and wife Andi Grossheusch; brothers-in-law Stanley and wife Marjory, Orville and wife Janice, Lloyd and wife Reva Brunick and sister-in-law Bea and Marvin Auch.
The family would like to thank hospice and Majestic Bluffs for all the love and care they gave Glenn while he was in their care.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 19, 2021
