Esther Irene Peterson was born on November 6, 1932, at home near Spring Valley, SD to Lewis and Marie (Hansen) Wenzlaff. She was the second of three children, joining brother Orlin and later by sister Eunice. She graduated from Hurley High School. After school she worked for the telephone company as a switchboard technician.
On May 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to Kermit Peterson. They lived in Viborg with their son, Lynn. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Scandinavian CO-OP Creamery and the Viborg CO-OP Oil Co. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Esther always had a special place in her heart for animals, especially for Sophie, Lynn and Gloria’s yellow lab. Sophie always received a birthday cupcake from Esther. Esther enjoyed the outdoors and she enjoyed looking at the birds that came to her bird feeder. Some of her favorite memories were from camping in the Black Hills and visiting Sheridan Lake with her family.
Esther is survived by her son Lynn (Gloria) Peterson, Viborg; grandsons Chris (Abby), Rapid City, and Brett (Kylie) Peterson, Viborg; great-grandchildren Blake, Brandon, Cara, and Emma; sister-in-law Mary Wenzlaff; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Kermit; parents Lewis and Marie Wenzlaff; brother Orlin Wenzlaff; sister Eunice Larsen-Gorsett; and brothers-in-law Roger Larsen and Russ Gorsett.
