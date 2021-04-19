Lorraine Weisser, age 94 of Tyndall, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall.
Her funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by the Goglin Funeral Home. Visit www.goglinfh.com
