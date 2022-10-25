Mr. Peter Emil “Pete” Binder, 74, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital — Memphis.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Fish Robinson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Pete was born August 4, 1948, to the late Jim Sr and Frey Binder. He was a retired Federal Investigator for the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office. Working with the Ole Miss Athletics Department Security Staff, Pete had a natural love of all Ole Miss sports and was honored to help keep all sporting events safe for fans and players alike. While he loved the Rebels, he was also a devout fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. A trivia buff, Pete always had an interesting fact to share with you or wanted to go head-to-head to see who knew more. He was a gifted storyteller who could easily command your undivided attention with elaborate stories about his childhood growing up in South Dakota or some funny situation he had gotten himself into. On an evening in the Oxford of old, you might find Pete gathered around a table with friends at The Ribcage on the square, enjoying good food and better company.
Pete is survived by his son, Peter Binder and his wife, Brandi of Oxford, MS; sisters, Mary Binder of Yankton, SD and Ann Binder of Tucson, AZ; brothers, Jim Binder and his wife, Ellen of Yankton, SD and Mike Binder and his wife, Jean of Yankton, SD; as well as two beloved grandchildren, Conner and Collins.
Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Pete’s memory may be made to Community Church of Oxford, 68 Highway 334, Oxford, MS 38655 or online at https://communityoxford.com/.
