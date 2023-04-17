Ralph Westergaard

Ralph H. Westergaard, 87, of Vermillion, SD, passed away Saturday, April 14, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.
Ralph was born January 8, 1936, in a farmhouse west of Viborg, SD, to Harry and Lillian (Johnson) Westergaard. He attended Lone Star grade school and graduated from Irene High School in 1954. He worked on Hwy 46 and Hwy 81 for about a year before joining the Air Force in 1955 and was discharged in 1959. He bought a new 1959 Ford Galaxy 500, and in 1961, he married Sally Orr, and they moved in to their first home two miles south of Irene. He milked cows and farmed while they raised their family, and they went into the Flag business in 1993, their son Mark took the business over in 2020.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant grandson Josiah Westergaard.
He is survived by his wife Sally of Vermillion; a son: Matt (Tammy) of Sioux Falls, SD; twin daughters: Sue Tausch of Canton, SD, and Beth (Robert) Millage of Yankton, SD; and a son, Mark (Loralyn) of Wakonda, SD, ten grandchildren: Erica Tausch, Austin Campbell, Zechariah and Noah Westergaard, Isaac, Lily and Leah Westergaard, Tyler, Travis and Trace Millage; and also two great-grandchildren; Wrenley and Rhett Millage.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church rural Vermillion with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the St. Jude’s/Shriner’s.
Commented