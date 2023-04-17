Ralph Westergaard

Ralph Westergaard

Ralph H. Westergaard, 87, of Vermillion, SD, passed away Saturday, April 14, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.

Ralph was born January 8, 1936, in a farmhouse west of Viborg, SD, to Harry and Lillian (Johnson) Westergaard. He attended Lone Star grade school and graduated from Irene High School in 1954. He worked on Hwy 46 and Hwy 81 for about a year before joining the Air Force in 1955 and was discharged in 1959. He bought a new 1959 Ford Galaxy 500, and in 1961, he married Sally Orr, and they moved in to their first home two miles south of Irene. He milked cows and farmed while they raised their family, and they went into the Flag business in 1993, their son Mark took the business over in 2020.