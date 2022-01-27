Patricia Kay Nielson, 84, of Yankton, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her residence at Angelhaus Assisted Living in Yankton.

Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would prefer memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.