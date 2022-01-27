Patricia Nielson Jan 27, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia Kay Nielson, 84, of Yankton, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her residence at Angelhaus Assisted Living in Yankton.Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.The family would prefer memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Fire Chief - City of Yankton 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Co. Sheriff Vlahakis To RetireTabor Pot Brownie Case ContinuesVermillion Woman Sentenced For 2020 Death Of SonYankton Man Found Guilty In Child Porn CaseDeWayne ‘Dewey’ PlautzLife Is A Highway For New DOT EngineerMan Receives 2 Years For Endangering PolicePaul BognerDana GaukelFordyce Man Seeking Parole In 2019 Stabbing Case Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (51)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (32)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (28)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)Letter: Upside Down (19)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (17)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (4)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented