Connie (Gacnik) Cunico-Bailey

Connie S. (Gacnik) Cunico-Bailey, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Connie was born on February 3, 1948, in Pueblo, Colorado to Stanley J. and Viola M. (Wolf) Gacnik. After graduating from Southern Colorado State College (now, Colorado State University at Pueblo), she pursued a master’s degree in social work at the University of Kentucky in Louisville. She spent her professional life working as a social worker for District 60 in Pueblo. After taking early retirement, she enjoyed traveling and crafts. She self-published manuscript in which she shared her experiences and suggestions for future social workers. Connie was generous to a fault. Her heart was bigger than she was.
Connie is survived by her brother, Stanley (Meg) J. Gacnik of Pueblo; her sister, Sister Bonita (Bonnie) Gacnik, OSB of Yankton; her stepdaughter, Pam Cunico of Pueblo; nieces, a nephew, grandnieces and nephews, step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sr. Carolyn (Carol) Gacnik, OSB; and her husband, Robert Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to The Gacnik Family Scholarship Fund at Mount Marty University.
