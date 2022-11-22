Connie (Gacnik) Cunico-Bailey
Courtesy Photo

Connie S. (Gacnik) Cunico-Bailey, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.