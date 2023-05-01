Dennis Skailand

A Celebration of Life for Dennis A. Skailand, 87, of Springfield,will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Peters Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial with military honors will be in the Springfield Cemetery.

Dennis Aldwin Skailand was born in Elroy, Wisconsin, to Aldwin and Mary (Sweeney) Skailand. He died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.