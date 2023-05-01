Dennis Skailand 

A Celebration of Life for Dennis A. Skailand, 87, of Springfield,will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Peters Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial with military honors will be in the Springfield Cemetery.
Dennis Aldwin Skailand was born in Elroy, Wisconsin, to Aldwin and Mary (Sweeney) Skailand. He died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Dennis attended public schools in Elroy, graduating in 1952. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Upon graduation, he fulfilled his military obligation by serving two years in the United States Army. The bulk of his army service was in Alaska where he was able to pursue his lifelong passion for the out of doors. Upon leaving the Army, he set upon his chosen career as an educator. He became aware of an opportunity in a high school in Ipswich, South Dakota. There he made many friends and took advantage of the excellent pheasant and waterfowl hunting. Wishing to teach at the collegiate level, Dennis was appointed to a position at the Southern State Teachers College in Springfield in 1963, where he remained until 1984 when the institution was closed. Upon arriving in Springfield, while having breakfast at local restaurant, he enquired of the proprietress, Lil Irish, if she knew where he might obtain housing. Mrs. Irish told Dennis that she had a room that he could use until he could find something. Dennis became a surrogate son looking after the Irishes as their children were no longer in the area. He remained in his temporary lodging until the college closed in 1984. While at Southern, Dennis obtained his Master’s Degree from the University of Wyoming in 1968. He also took advantage of the excellent opportunities the Springfield area provided for hunting and fishing. When the college closed Dennis moved on to Montana where he had spent his summers while teaching in Springfield. Dennis was a highly acclaimed fly fisherman who used his skills to guide others wishing to fish the Yellowstone and other local rivers. It was on one of these guiding trips that he met Dorothea Neely, who would become his wife in 1987. Dennis and Dorothea were married for 25 years, living in the Seattle, Washington, area. After Dorothea’s death, Dennis returned to Springfield, rekindling friendships with a number of his colleagues. In 2013, Dennis fulfilled a lifelong ambition to hunt big game in Africa. There he took a cape buffalo and several lesser animals.
In later years, as his health declined, he was a resident of the Springfield Assisted Living Center and Majestic Bluffs.
Dennis is survived by Don Irish, Dar Aderman, his many friends and former students.
