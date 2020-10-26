Dorothy Neuberger, 95, of Canistota passed away on October 22, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Canistota.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 29 at Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior.
Dorothy Ferne Bormann was born on April 3, 1925 to Henry and Anna (Nelson) Bormann on the family farm near Canistota. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota by Pastor Fred Freese on May 24, 1925. On June 30, 1945 she was married to Edwin Wales Brown of Chicago, Illinois at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Chicago by Pastor Fred Pfotenhaur. They lived in Chicago, Odessa, Texas and Santa Monica, California where they both worked at Douglas Aircraft. They returned to Canistota in 1961 where Edwin died in 1987.
Edwin and Dorothy had two children who survive their mother, Patirica (Neil) Roskeland of Yankton and Michael Brown of Sioux Falls. They had five grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Roskeland, Michelle (Joe) Bolger, Dustin Brown, Jill (Brett) Walerius and Julie Anderson; great-grandchildren, Madeleine Roskeland (Elliot Matteo), Caleb Beckenhauer, Emma Beckenhauer, Lydia Roskeland, Hannah Beckenhauer, Trenton Brown, Nathaniel Roskeland, Sam Roskeland, Josephine Bolger, Alexa Walerius, Adalyn Walerius, Austin Anderson and Logan Anderson; great-great-grandchildren, Reyson and Audree Matteo; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was married to Leonard Neuberger of Canistota on April 2, 1989 in Canistota Zion Lutheran Church.
She is also survived by stepchildren William Brown, Barbara Hynes, Larry Neuberger and Jean Neuberger.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin and Leonard, her brother, William and sisters Esther Lykken, Margaret Tieszen, Myrtle Rex and Mary Cannon.
