Vernon L. Lammers, age 74 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, NE with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 4:00 pm. Facemasks will be required at the visitation and funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. To watch a livestream of the service, please visit www.facebook.com/WintRay/live
Pallbearers will be Brandon Kneifl, Bobby Steffen, Ronnie Steffen, Keith Becker, Gayle Becker, Scott Lammers, Jeff Hochstein, and Justin Hochstein.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vernon’s 11 grandchildren.
Vernon Leonard Lammers was born on October 14, 1946 in Yankton, SD to Hugo and Hildegard (Arens) Lammers. He grew up in the Hartington area and attended elementary school in Fordyce at St. John the Baptist. Vernon attended Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington and graduated in 1964. He was part of the first class to graduate from Cedar Catholic after the school was renamed from Holy Trinity High School. After high school, Vernon joined the National Guard and then farmed with his dad. Hugo died when Vernon was 22 years old. After his father’s death, Vernon continued to farm with his brothers on the homeplace. On September 18, 1971, Vernon married Glendy Wiepen at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska. Together, they had eight children.
Vernon was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He enjoyed tractor pulls, hunting, driving his Chevelle, and getting together with the card club. Vernon loved his family and especially cherished the time spent with grandchildren. He was also an excellent cook and his family will always remember the many great meals he made.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Glendy Lammers of Hartington; children, Shawn (Seth) Baugher of Anderson, CA, Curtis Lammers of Hartington, Melissa (Zach) Markham of Bellevue, NE, Michael Lammers of Yankton, SD, Heath (Amanda) Lammers of Volin, SD, Chase Lammers of Hartington, Miles (Jamie) Lammers of Hartington, Sonny Lammers of Hartington; 11 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Mary Jean (Jerry) Steffen of Crofton, NE, Allen (Carol) Lammers of Hartington, Merlin (Pat) Lammers of Fremont, NE, Darrell (Jean) Lammers of Hartington, Anita Kneifl of Sioux Falls, SD, David (Lori) Lammers of Hartington; and sister-in-law, Marcella Lammers of Yankton, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Hildegard; sister, Denelda (Marcel) Becker; brother, Marvin Lammers; parents-in-law, Alphonse and Gertrude Wiepen; brothers-in-law, Duane Wiepen, John Jansen, and infant brother-in-law, Gerard Wiepen.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 6, 2021
Commented