Robin Gail Walter, age 57, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, while on hospice care at her daughter’s home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Discovery Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Pastor Cory Kitch officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver View Cemetery in rural Crofton, Nebraska.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
The funeral will not be livestreamed but a recording of the funeral will be available on Robin’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers are: Nicholas Eastman, Trevor Arens, Trent Arens, Brian Hansen, Kevin White and Sean Sahagun. Honorary pallbearer is Delwin Walter Jr.
Robin Gail Walter was born September 11, 1963, at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, to Jack Lottritz and Phyllis (Seyfert) Sturgill. She grew up all over, since her dad was in the Air Force including time in Japan and later California. She graduated from Cordova High School in Rancho Cordova, California in 1981 and then attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. While at UNL she met and later married Delwin Walter on May 19, 1984. They moved to Macy, Nebraska for a while and then moved to Plankinton, South Dakota where Robin taught at Tiospa Zina School in Sisseton, South Dakota. They then moved to their farm near Crofton, Nebraska, and Robin began working at Walmart in Yankton. She worked at Walmart for over 25 years as well as working on their farm, raising sheep, cattle and hogs.
Robin was a very generous, happy woman who was always there for you. She had an amazing smile and saw the good in everyone she met. She loved the beach and enjoyed her travels to France, Aruba, Cabo and Hawaii. She was also the past Regional President of United Commercial Travelers and was a 4-H leader in Crofton for many years. Along with her husband, they started the Crofton Power Lifting Team and loved helping her students. She loved stamping and made many beautiful cards with her stamps and would even teach classes at the conventions. She loved her family above all else and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her two children: Tamara (Nicholas Eastman) Walter of Yankton, South Dakota and Delwin Walter Jr. of Crofton, Nebraska; parents, Jack (Ryoko) Lottritz of Rancho Cordova, California and Phyllis Sturgill of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Katrina (Brian) Willis Wells and Kristin (James) Cooper; brother, Brian (Machiko) Lottritz; three nieces: Jessica Cooper, Alexis Cooper and Skyler Wells; nephew, Stephen Wells and her beloved cat, Bubby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delwin Walter Sr. and brother, Dennis Lottritz.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 8, 2021
Commented