Lorraine Slade

Feb 9, 2022

Lorraine Slade, 88, of Yankton, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
