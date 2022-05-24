Paul Soukup May 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Soukup, 61, of Polson, Montana, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary/Wake service. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Subcontractor Proposals - Mammoth Sports Construction 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDr. Scott PlathDr. Marques ‘Marc’ RhoadesDr. Marques RhoadesGood News, Bad NewsOff The Menu: Kramer Calls It A CareerDaily Record: ArrestsDig Site Serves Up A Plate Of Local HistoryDaily Record: ArrestsJean YatesDr. Scott Plath Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (58)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (34)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Amendment C Made Simple (8)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (5)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)A Generational Change (2)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
