Paul Soukup, 61, of Polson, Montana, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary/Wake service.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.