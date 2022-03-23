Sylvia Jezek unexpectedly passed away December 1, 2021 at her home in Kaylor, SD, having attained the age of 81 years, 7 months and 23 days.
A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland, SD. Inurnment will be in Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church Cemetery, Vodnany, rural Tyndall, SD.
Sylvia Ann (Tucek) Jezek was born on April 8, 1940, to Frank and Tillie (Plihal) Tucek on the family farm near Tripp, South Dakota. She attended Maag School #81 through the 8th grade. She obtained her GED later in life, of which she was very proud.
She was united in marriage to Lars Jezek, October 24, 1961, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, rural Tyndall, South Dakota. Sylvia was a hardworking farm wife, milking cows, spraying beans and raising ducks, chickens, sheep and pigs. She also worked as the activities assistant, for a year or two, at Tripp Good Samaritan Center in the 1980s. Sylvia then traveled with Lars, who was working as an electrician, to numerous states in the late 1990s until 2015.
Sylvia enjoyed sewing and patching, making baby quilts and in the past few years, enjoyed playing cards with her friends at Pep’s Pub. In her early years, she enjoyed the polka dances, with Lars and their friends, at Groveland Park. She was also the Queen of Tripp’s “Days of ‘86” in 1961.
She is survived and remembered by her children: Tom Jezek of Kaylor, SD, Cindy (John) Herr of Tea, SD, Connie (Brian) Tinney of New Richmond, WI and Cheri (Barry) Strombeck of Farmington, MN; grandchildren: Tanner (Ali) Herr, Brett Herr and fiancé Andrea Benson, Brittany Strombeck and fiancé Leaf Arce and Brady Strombeck and fiancé Samii Huston; sisters: Lillian (Paul) Schlechter and Eileen (Steve) Hardesty; sister-in-law, Lanie Tucek; many nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Lars; her parents, Frank and Tillie Tucek; her brother, James Tucek; her in-laws, Louie and Helen Jezek and Louis and Nyla Vellek and nephew, Michael Vellek.
Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland www.goglinfh.com, is honored to serve the family and friends of Sylvia Jezek.
Commented