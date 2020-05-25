Shirley Stevens, 93, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Due to the current healthcare precautions there will be a Private Family Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
You may watch a livestream of the Funeral Mass at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/ or on Cedarvision in Hartington.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
