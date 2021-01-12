Lyle Stemper, 71, of Mission Hill died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: January 13, 2021 @ 5:31 am
