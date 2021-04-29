Virgil M. Bayne, 95, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Embers Assisted Living in Coleridge.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post #114.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
