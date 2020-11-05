Elmer Jerome Promes, age 93 of Wynot, NE passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 surrounded by family.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Philip & James cemetery in St. James, Nebraska with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 and the Legion Riders.
A public visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Face masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral service at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/ .
Pallbearers will be Jerome’s grandsons, Cody Christensen , Reggie Hochstein, Justin Kathol, Garrett Fischer, Jesse Keiser, Jed Lewis, Jeremy Promes, Joe Promes, Jake Promes, Zach Kathol, Connor Pick, Brandon Bernard, and Will Littlejohn.
Jerome was born on December 31, 1926 in Wynot, NE. He attended District #33 country school in St. James until 8th grade and received an honorary diploma from Wynot Public High School in 2001. Jerome married Marcella “Sally” Feilmeier on January 20, 1948 in Hartington, NE. Together they raised a large family of 16 children on a farm outside of Wynot. Jerome & Sally were active members of Sts. Philip & James Catholic Church in St. James and Holy Family Parish in Wynot and were owners of Wynot Oil Company for 51 years.
Jerome was a true patriot. After serving in Okinawa in WWII, he became a member of the American Legion Post in Wynot, the VFW Post #5283 and the American Vets Post #18, both in Hartington. Jerome also served on the Bow Valley Park Association board and drove the school bus for Wynot Public High School for many years. He served on the Cedar Security Bank Board for decades until his death.
In the likeness of Jesus, Jerome helped to feed loaves and fishes, to the masses. He was instrumental in getting the original fish fries started at the Am Vets Post #18 in Hartington years ago. He hosted the original fish fries at the Weigand resort in Yankton after Gavins Point dam was built in the early ‘50s and he co-hosted Orville & Jerome’s Fish Frys for over 20 years in Hartington. When on the river, he rarely wore a life jacket and didn’t know how to swim. He would jokingly say, “If I was born to hang I’ll never drown”.
Jerome was a friendly and very humble man who always looked out for the underdog. It thrilled him to talk to the younger generations, especially his grand kids, sharing his wisdom and telling stories. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited for years and wouldn’t miss a good wild game feed. He was a man on the go and enjoyed playing guitar, singing old songs, playing cards, checking on his bluebird trail and dropping a few coins in the slots with his friends. As a strict Catholic, he allowed for no legitimate reason for ever skipping mass. His most prized possessions were his strong faith in God, his large extended family, and his many friends and neighbors. Jerome took great pride in farming the land and felt honored to live on, and care for, the Promes Family farm. A good work ethic was core to his being having frequently said, “life was hard work but we always knew how to make it fun.”
Jerome’s life seemed to come full circle when he moved to town in 2016. He sends a heartfelt “thank you” to the wonderful people of Wynot for supporting him, looking out for him and always including him as he aged. He was so very grateful. You all truly warmed his heart.
Jerome is survived by his 16 children and their spouses: Connie & Bill Christensen of Hartington; Carol & Kenny Hochstein of Hartington; Dennis & Rose Promes of Wynot; Joanie & Kenny Fuchtman of Omaha; Jerry & Jenny Promes of Yankton; Nancy & Rod Fischer of Hartington; Sheila & Don Keiser of Norfolk; Sally & Jerry Lewis of Norfolk; Cyril & Mary Ann Promes of Crofton; Janice & Doug Pick of Omaha; Joyce & Mike Bernard of Omaha; Dean & Denise Promes of Jefferson, IA; Daryl & Joetta Promes of Gowrie, IA; Lisa & Bill Littlejohn of San Diego, CA; Lori & Randy Olson of Omaha and Sherrie & Clair Kathol of Glidden, IA. He is also survived by 59 grandchildren, 98 greatgrandchildren (3 more are on the way), 3 step great grandchildren and 3 sisters-in-law, Alice Beyeler (Ray, “Toke” Beyeler), Carol Promes (Gerald), Sharon Promes (Irvy).
Jerome is preceded in death by his wife Sally; infant twin sons John & Joseph; granddaughter Kari Hochstein; great grandson Harvey Christenson, great granddaughter Selma Hochstein; his parents Joe and Ida Promes; his brothers Irwin “Irvy” Promes of Carroll, IA, Ray Promes of Wynot and Gerald “Red” Promes of Carroll, IA; his sisters Lucille Arens (Julius) of Hartington, Mildred Koch (Erwin) of Wynot and Mary Ann Promes of Wynot.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 6, 2020
Commented