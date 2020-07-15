Mike Papik, age 63, of Yankton, passed away at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
An outdoor memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Yankton. There will be social distancing observed and masks should be worn.
Michael R. Papik was born Saturday, March 2, 1957 to Roy and Clarice Papik in Yankton, SD. He grew up in Yankton and was proud of his community as he lived and worked there his whole life. He enjoyed high school and was on the wrestling team where he earned 2nd place at the SD State Tournament. After graduation he worked at Kolberg Manufacturing but not for long as he got into trucking, which he loved doing. He bought his own trucks and even started a business which he was really proud of. Trucking life was difficult. He eventually had to leave it to better look after himself. He worked at the Human Services Center where he loved helping people and liked picking up extra hours. Even while sick, Mike kept up a good work ethic.
Mike had his hobbies and a few things he really loved, like the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, Harley Davidson motorcycles and dachshunds. He loved his dogs Maggie, Hemi, Jack, Remix and recently Leo. They motivated him to be active and better his health. Remix and Leo are in the loving care of Barb and Leland Papik.
Family was also important to Mike. He enjoyed talking on the phone and checking in on everyone. If anyone needed help, he would be there for them. He will be missed by family and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Roy and Clarice and sister Connie.
Grateful for having shared his life are his cousins Vickie and her husband Norm Meester of Sioux Falls, Marilyn Hoffman of Lesterville, Leland and his wife, Barb Papik of Mission Hill, Beverly Kreber of Springfield, Gary and his wife, Janine Papik of Luverne, MN and Jean and her husband, Troy Faber of Rochester, MN; also all of the kids from the families and his many friends he cherished.
Memorials may be sent to Vickie Meester, 924 S Gardner DR, Sioux Falls SD 57103.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 16, 2020
