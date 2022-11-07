Jean Hoffart Nov 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jean L. Hoffart, 77, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Nov 4, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Investment Services Assistant - First Dakota National Bank Nov 5, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 12:38 p.m.: Yankton Woman Found Dead; Man ArrestedLinda HoesingScott JurrensTwo New Motions Heard In ‘11 DeathSue RothschadlLinda HoesingRobert (Bob) RuebDaily Record: ArrestsMilford EkerenKaren Harmelink Images CommentedIs ‘Save Our Democracy’ The New ‘Russia Collusion’? (171)Can Civility Return To Our Politics? (103)Letter: Teacher Issues (74)Letter: Insanity At The Border (66)Letter: Clean Energy (59)Letter: Election Integrity (49)Letter: Wake Up! (40)South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act (35)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (33)US Supreme Court In 1873: Women Unfit To Practice Law (26)Letter: ‘Putin-esque Trickery’ (25)Letter: ‘What Have We Gotten’? (21)Letter: Majorities (14)Bridge Project Faces High Costs, Waiting (6)Letter: What You Need To Know (6)Electric Car Fire Closes Highway Near Vermillion Tuesday (5)Smith Makes His Case To Yankton Voters (5)Noem Revs Up Yankton Voters To Rally Support For Tuesday’s Election (4)Letter: 'Bike Guy' Says Goodbye (3)Stevens Seeks To Continue Service (3)Hunhoff Wants To See SD Monetary Issues Through (3)Decision 2022 Cwach Aims To Prioritize Solutions (3)Leon Notes ‘Reality Check’ With City Costs (3)Focusing On Character, Smith Sees ‘Genuine’ Shot At Upsetting Noem (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)The Future Of Free School Lunches For All (2)Williams Vows To Protect Democracy (2)Wagner Grocer Offers Views On Rural Hunger (2)Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter (1)Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary (1)Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement (1)When destitute small towns mean dangerous tap water (1)Sediment Solutions On Radar? (1)D18 Hopefuls Discuss Food Tax, Recreational Marijuana (1)US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty (1)Food Tax Repeal And The Possible Details (1)Yankton Man Sentenced On Federal Fentanyl Conspiracy Charge (1)Letter: Making Yankton Proud! (1)Letter: Blood Donors Thanked (1)Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs (1)Times Three? (1)Gabby Petito’s family files wrongful death suit against Moab (1)Former Gov. Harvey Wollman Dies (1)Bender Sees Need For ‘Competing Voices’ At The Capitol (1)Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests (1)Update 12:38 p.m.: Yankton Woman Found Dead; Man Arrested (1)Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter (1)New YPD Technology (1)Bucks Bounce Huron 42-14 (1)South Dakota Economic Talk And Our Economic Issues (1)Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate (1)Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse (1)Daily Record: Accidents (1)Hunting For Business (1)Smith Calls For Civility During USD Visit (1)Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed? (1)Equal Protection: Serving Sons And Daughters (1)Westside Work (1)States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
