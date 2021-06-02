Michael D. Gillispie passed away from multiple myeloma on January 9, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born to William and Marcelle Gillispie in Auburn, Nebraska on September 17, 1951. He was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his devoted spouse, Michael Schloemer, his six siblings: Rich, Cathy, Mark, Tom, Dave and Tim; his uncle Steve Henderson, his aunt Velda Higgins, four nieces and a nephew, and many wonderful lifelong friends.
His childhood was spent in Omaha, Nebraska and Yankton, South Dakota. Mike graduated from Yankton High School, earned a degree in Economics from South Dakota State University, and an MBA from Loyola University-Chicago. His career took him many places, including San Francisco, Boston, Virginia Beach and Madison. He especially enjoyed his time at Lands’ End.
After retiring from the business world, he spent the last 15 years of his career as an instructor at the University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business. This was never a job to him; he truly enjoyed his colleagues and even more so the students he had the opportunity to mentor. With his vast business background, he was able to bring real world experience to his students. He was active in study abroad programs, taking several student groups to Europe throughout the years.
Mike retired to Tucson, Arizona where he enjoyed time with neighbors, hosting family and friends, and walking with his dogs, Buddy and Bo.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 3, 2021
