Robert (Bob) Hempel, age 83, of Springfield, SD passed away Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home, Tyndall, SD from complications of COVID-19.
Bob was born in Hillsboro, ND on July 18th, 1937 to Robert (Bud) and Ruby (Bakkum) Hempel. His family moved to McLaughlin, SD where Bob graduated from High School in 1955. He continued his education at Marquette University then returned to the University of South Dakota to complete his Bachelor of Education degree in 1959 and Master’s Degree of Natural Sciences in 1964. Bob’s teaching career began in Springfield, SD. He taught students at Springfield High School then college students at the University of South Dakota/Springfield. When USD/S closed in 1984 Bob continued his passion for teaching at Sinte Gleska University, Mission, SD and Western Iowa Tech, Sioux City, IA. Bob was a devoted teacher and mentor who loved to challenge his students to understand and embrace science.
Bob married Myrna Hatch on December 27th, 1962 at McLaughlin and they made their home in Springfield. Throughout their life they lovingly raised 5 yellow labs: Jigger, Jay, Jip, Jar and Jo. They loved to entertain and were well known for their get togethers. Myrna was famous for her delicious hors d’oeuvres and Bob will be remembered for his mouth-watering BBQ ribs. Bob’s nieces will always remember his fun side and his wonderful laughter. The Hempels’ door was always open for family and friends.
Bob was an avid hunter who loved the outdoors. He cherished time with friends hunting wild asparagus, morel mushrooms, waterfowl and game birds.
Bob is survived by his nieces, a nephew and a host of friends and colleagues.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Myrna, his parents and sisters Jane, Mary and Nancy.
Per Bob’s request no services will be held. His cremated remains, and those of Myrna, will be placed at the Bon Homme Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.goglinfh.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 6, 2020
