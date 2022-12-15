Danelda Van Duysen Dec 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Danelda Van Duysen, 84, of Wagner, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home in rural Wagner.Private services are being held. Burial is in the Friedensberg Cemetery, rural Avon. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Drivers Needed Dec 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesChurch Damaged In CrashDavid BrinkmanFormer YST Police Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Fraud, TheftStorm Warnings, Advisories Posted For Area3 Killed In Hutchinson County CrashDuane JansenLarry VellekNew LeadershipDaily Record: ArrestsDr. Robert Elder Images CommentedA Pearl Harbor Thread (45)Letter: Democracy Won (44)Letter: A Response (30)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)Letter: Who Do You Believe? (26)Letter: A Titanic Choice (16)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (11)Holiday Accident (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Letter: Thoughts On ‘Happy-Think’ (8)Letter: November Blood Donations (8)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Approaches To Vacation Rental Oversight (7)Letter: A Matter Of Collusion? (6)Rounds Chides Trump’s Call For ‘Termination’ Of Constitution (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)Letter: Chess And America (5)Vulnerability Of Power Grid Must Be Addressed (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)Venezuela Capitulation And US Energy Policy Blunders (3)Omahans Greet Bus From US Southern Border, Filled With Asylum-Seeking Migrants (3)Xcel Raising Electric Rates 18% As State Regulators Take No Action At Initial Deadline (2)Letter: A Look At The Facts (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)Wagner Man Charged With Threatening Governor (1)SD Cities Take New Approach To Addressing Homelessness (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)Club shooter's 2021 bomb case dropped, family uncooperative (1)Letter: Building For The Future (1)Letter: Time To Retire (1)Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws (1)Brittney Griner's release celebrated by basketball world (1)BBB: Puppy Scam Losses Rise, Though Cases Fall (1)South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards $3.5 million In Economic Development Grants (1)Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist (1)Looking Westward (1)Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)State Records Nine New COVID-19 Deaths (1)Noem, Legislators Want A Board Vetting Foreign Ownership Of Ag Land (1)Quote Box: Reaction to Brittney Griner's release from Russia (1)COVID Update for Dec. 14, 2022: New Death Reported In Turner County (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Digging Out From Snow, Area Focuses On Possible Next Storm (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1)New Leadership (1)Local Lawmakers Say They’re Eager To Get To Work On Budget (1)Legislators Preview ‘Interesting’ Session To School Board (1)Officials Discuss Rise Of Airbnb, Vrbo In Area (1)Wagner Voters Voice Resistance To DOT Plan (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
