Mariella Catherine Sorensen, age 76, of Vermillion, SD passed away Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at her home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Mariella Dunn was born on July 27th, 1944 on the farm in Farmer, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peters Catholic Church in Farmer. She attended Farmer grade school and high school before attending Pierre Nursing School where she received her LPN nursing license. She then completed her Registered Nursing License at Presentation College in Aberdeen, SD and started working at the hospital in Yankton.
Mariella married James Sorensen on August 9th, 1969 in Yankton. Through the years of marriage, she loved caring for her family. She took pride in her flowers and gardens. She would never say no to helping with livestock and farm chores even in the rain and snow. She always looked forward to seeing her grandchildren getting off the school bus at the farm. She loved all of her family, friends and grandkids and enjoyed attending their many school and sporting events. She had a special talent for creating meals that brought people together, from family dinners to holiday celebrations.
Mariella is survived by her husband Jim of 51 years, sons Dan (Amy) Sorensen of Sioux Falls, SD, Tim (Amy) Sorensen of Vermillion, daughters Carol (James) Miiller of Ethan, SD, Karen (friend Adam) Sorensen of Vermillion; seven grandchildren: Ashley, Justin, Nick, Sam, Wyatt, Hunter and Kate; a brother Mike Dunn of Eden, and four sisters Barbara Danielson of Vermillion, Leona Cowles of Yankton, Joyce Carlson of Erwin, SD and Margaret Swanda of Eagle, NE; along with many Brother-in-laws, Sister-in-Laws, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Mariella is preceded in death by her parents Leo and Katherine (Steinmetz) Dunn, brother Brian Dunn and niece Nicole Dunn.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, with Father Kristopher Cowles officiating and assisted by Father Jerome Ranek. Burial Services to follow at Bluff View Cemetery, in Vermillion.
Visitation will begin 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, at the church with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the St. Agnes Catholic Church. Social distancing and masks are required, and the service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/hansenfuneral.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 16, 2021
