Jerry Geuther, age 88, went to be with his family in heaven on Saturday, August 12, 2023. He died at his rural Delmont home. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at First American Lutheran Church in Tripp. Interment will be in the Delmont City Cemetery. 