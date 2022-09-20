Charlotte Avenell, age 100, of South Yankton, Nebraska, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Oakview Terrace in Freeman, South Dakota.
A celebration of her life will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on October 29, 2022, with a luncheon at 12:00 p.m. at The Center, 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton. Private interment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Charlotte was born December 6, 1921, in Cedar County, Nebraska to William and Gladys (Olson) Clark. She grew up in the Aten, Nebraska area and graduated from Yankton High School. Charlotte then attended Wayne State College in Wayne, NE in 1938 at the age of 16 and obtained her Teaching Certificate. She taught school for a few years in the Aten area. On May 8, 1943, Charlotte married LaVerle Avenell. After their marriage, they lived in South Yankton where they farmed and also owned and operated Trucker’s Café for many years. When they sold the business, Charlotte worked for M-Tron Industries in Yankton until she retired. Charlotte loved playing cards, especially pinochle. She was active in The Center in Yankton as well as the Aten Cemetery Association. Charlotte has spent the last four years living at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. She was blessed to have been married to LaVerle for over 50 years. She absolutely adored her husband, and he adored her right back.
Charlotte is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVerle on February 26, 1995; and sister, Elaine Desy.
