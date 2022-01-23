Donna M. Steckler, 88, of Yankton, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 a.m.