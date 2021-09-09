Scott Luken, 52, of Yankton passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
