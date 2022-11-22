Sharon Winterringer
Courtesy Photo

Sharon Sue (Acklie) Winterringer was born on May 30th, 1952, to Melvin and LaVerne (Rosberg) Acklie in Osmond, NE. She grew up on a farm near Wausa, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church. She graduated from Wausa High School in 1970. On July 4th, 1970, she met the love of her life, Dan Winterringer. Sharon and Dan were married on May 29th, 1971. They had three children, Chris, Candy, and Carrie, three granddaughters, Danielle, Heather, and Cheyenne, and are expecting a grandson, Micah, this winter.

Sharon worked various jobs but spent the last 15 years of her career providing daycare before retiring. Sharon also had a passion for sewing and had her own business sewing custom quilts, and memory bears for others.