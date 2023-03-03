Verna Ann Jerke, age 93 of Dante, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Monday, March 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall.
Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St. John’s. Burial will be in the ZCBJ Cemetery, Wagner.
Verna Ann (Gibson) Jerke was born December 7, 1929, to Ernest and Jannatta (Uken) Gibson in the Geddes Hospital, Geddes, SD. Verna was baptized in the Methodist Church in Wagner, SD. She taught Sunday School and Bible School, while she was growing up. She loved the Lord, for His love for her. Verna attended rural school south of Wagner, SD until moving with her family south of Avon in 1943. There she attended Avon High School, graduating in 1949. Verna was crowned homecoming queen of 1949. She attended Wessington Springs College and graduated in Miltonvale Kansas College in 1952. She taught at Rouse Country School in Charles Mix County beginning in 1952, plus several other country schools in Charles Mix and Bon Homme County.
Verna married Glen Jerke June 16, 1953, in Avon. They were blessed with four sons, Arlan, Douglas, Daniel and Michael. Following her teaching career, Verna worked for the Avon Leather Factory, Tyndall Good Samaritan Center and R.O.C.S. senior meals for 20 years, retiring at the age of 80. Verna enjoyed puzzles, word searches and cats.
Verna is survived by her husband of 69 years, Glen; sons, Douglas (Theresa), Daniel (Lisa) and Michael (Patrice); grandchildren, Derrick (Beth Ann), TJ (Megan), Kyle (Kaitlyn), Christopher, Sarah, Nicholas, Rachel, Michaela, Jessica (Nick), Arin (Nate), David (Sue), Molly (Matt) and John Henry; 9 great-grandchildren and brother, Gary (Linda) Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Arlan; sisters, Wilma Olsen and Betty Grimme; brothers, Charles Gibson and Norman Gibson; brothers-in-law, Herb Olsen and Fred Grimme and sister-in-law, Shirley Gibson.
Goglin Funeral Home of Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Verna Jerke.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 4, 2023
