Irene M. Kulish, 95, of Menno passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton. Burial will be in the Nikodym Cemetery, Utica.
Walk-through visitations will begin at noon and continue until service time on Saturday afternoon.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Irene’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
