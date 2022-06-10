Sandra Wade Jun 10, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandra Wade, 77, of Lake Andes died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in rural Lake Andes, the result of an automobile accident.Funeral services are 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Greenwood.Wake services will begin Saturday at the White Swan Community Center. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs INSIDE SALES ESTIMATOR - MASABA 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrissey Prevails In Yankton County Sheriff’s RaceSamantha ‘Sam’ HerrboldtUpdate 9:35 p.m.: South Dakotans Go To The PollsDaily Record: ArrestsLyle O’DonnellDaily Record: ArrestsSamantha ‘Sam’ HerrboldtJeremy GrossReagan TrautmannIn Health, Athletics And Life, Rhoades Had Major Impact Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (59)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (10)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (8)Letter: Some Perspective (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Letter: Cuba Libre (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented