Sandra Wade, 77, of Lake Andes died Thursday, June 9, 2022, in rural Lake Andes, the result of an automobile accident.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Greenwood.

Wake services will begin Saturday at the White Swan Community Center.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.