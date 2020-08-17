Michael J. “Mike” Luken, 79, of Yankton passed away peacefully in at-home hospice on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after a quick and courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Katie Ricke officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Livestreaming of Michael’s services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. The Luken family asks that social distancing be observed in accordance with current healthcare precautions
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
