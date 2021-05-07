Michael “Pete” Hynes age 87 of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his residence in Crofton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church, one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Andrew Dreibelbis, Patrick Hynes, Kenneth Hynes, Thomas Hynes, Jack Carda, Harbor Renken and Michael Hynes. Honorary pallbearers will be the Knights of Columbus.
Michael Peter was born on October 16, 1933 in Conde, SD to John Bernard and Genevieve Elizabeth (Hess) Hynes. He grew up in Conde, SD where he graduated from Conde High School in 1951. Pete received his diploma from United Electronics Lab after high school. Peter started his own business in Clark, SD called Pete’s TV. He operated that for two years before moving to Seattle, WA where he began working for Boeing for two years. He move back to Nebraska and started working for Sears in Yankton, SD for a year then began working for Montgomery Wards as an electronic service man. He married Marlene Francs Kathol on October 20, 1964 in Crofton, NE. In 1965 Pete started working for Hewitt’s Music which later became Karl’s Electronics. In 1976 he started his own TV and appliance store in Crofton. In 1988 Pete went back to work for Karl’s until he retired in 2003.
Pete was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Pete was a musician and played his first dance job when he was 11 years old in his family band. He was part of various dance bands in the upper Midwest where he played trumpet. He then joined the Kenny Carlow band and played for them for 38 years, retiring from the band in 2010.
Pete is survived by his wife Marlene of Crofton; his five children Michelle Hynes of Dakota City, NE, Kevin (Lisa) Hynes of Murdock, NE, Collin (Christy) Hynes of Yankton, SD, Brian (Stephanie) Hynes of Georgetown, TX, Kimberly (Tim) Renken of Alcestor, SD; 14 grandchildren; a sister-in-law Mary Hynes of Schuyler, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Genevieve Hynes; brother William Hynes; three sisters and spouses Donna (Ola) Barnes, Joyce (Don) Morrill and Margaret (Larry) Pibal.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 8, 2021
