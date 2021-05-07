Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Showers in the morning, becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. Windy. High 52F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.