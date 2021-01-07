Treasure Lynn Evans, 36 of Fordyce, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her residence from cancer. She is the wife of Andy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Her visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
