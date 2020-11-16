Ken Hoxeng of Valentine, Nebraska, died on November 13, 2020 at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home.
Kenneth James Hoxeng was born May 26, 1929 to Ingward and Laura (Peterson) Hoxeng of Volin, South Dakota. He attended country school and graduated from high school in Volin in 1946. He farmed with his father until serving in a US Army CIC unit during the Korean Conflict. He married Dorothy Dickey in 1954 and had four children. They were later divorced. Ken spent his early years farming near Volin and later moved to Armour, SD, becoming a feed and seed corn salesman. In 1988, he married Jean Coleman of Valentine, Nebraska and gained three much-loved step children.
Ken, a joker and story teller, was a lifelong reader and sports fan. In retirement, Ken and Jean spent many happy miles RVing across the United States.
He was preceded in death by wife, Jean Hoxeng and stepson Kent Coleman. He is survived by his four children, Jim Hoxeng of Rapid City, SD, Mary (Charlie) Myers of Custer, SD, Kass (Barry) Rempp of Hastings, NE and John (Sonja) Hoxeng of Bellingham, WA and his stepchildren, Lonnie (Ranae) Coleman of Valentine, NE and Kim (Phil) Paxton of Valentine, NE and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 17, 2020
