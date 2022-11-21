Betty Rockne

Betty Irene (Spear) Rockne passed away quietly at her home surrounded by her family in Anchorage, Alaska on November 11, 2022, at the age of 97.
Betty was born on January 16, 1925, in Yankton, South Dakota. She was the youngest of five children born to Ora and Eleanor (Madsen) Spear. Betty graduated from Yankton High School in 1943. Soon after graduation she moved to Oakland, California to join her older sister Faye. She began working at the Naval Supply Depot as a billing clerk. After three years, Betty moved back to Yankton, where she began working in the classified advertising department of the Yankton Press & Dakotan.
Soon after arriving back in Yankton, Betty met her future husband, Wayne Rockne, who had recently served overseas in the Marine Corp. After helping Wayne recover from a lengthy bout of polio, they married on June 12, 1948.
The first years of their marriage produced two sons, Thomas Wayne and Douglas Gene. Wayne’s job took them to Jamestown, North Dakota, where they had two more children, David Alan and Barbara Lynn. A job transfer took the family to Bismarck, North Dakota, where they had their fifth child, Pamela Jo.
Over the years the family relocated to Sioux City, Iowa, then to Indianola, Iowa. In 1974 Betty, Wayne, Barbara and Pamela moved one last time, to Anchorage, Alaska. Once they settled in Anchorage, Betty became an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was also involved with the Anchorage chapter of the Sons of Norway. She worked for many years working the polls for state and federal elections at the Rogers Park polling station.
Betty and Wayne retired in Anchorage and lived there for nearly 50 years. Wayne preceded Betty in death on December 21, 2016. Betty is survived by her five children, Tom, Doug (Cindy Corty), Dave (Patty), Barb, and Pam (Keith) Youmans; her two grandchildren Russell (Sarah) Rockne and Christopher (Portia Hall) Rockne; and her five great-grandchildren Chloe, Ella, Alex, Annika and Skylar Rockne.
The family asks that donations be made to Sons of Norway in lieu of flowers.
Betty will be missed by her family and her many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
