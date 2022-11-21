Betty Rockne

Betty Rockne

Betty Irene (Spear) Rockne passed away quietly at her home surrounded by her family in Anchorage, Alaska on November 11, 2022, at the age of 97.

Betty was born on January 16, 1925, in Yankton, South Dakota. She was the youngest of five children born to Ora and Eleanor (Madsen) Spear. Betty graduated from Yankton High School in 1943. Soon after graduation she moved to Oakland, California to join her older sister Faye. She began working at the Naval Supply Depot as a billing clerk. After three years, Betty moved back to Yankton, where she began working in the classified advertising department of the Yankton Press & Dakotan.