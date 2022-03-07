Dr. Frank Messner, age 78, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. on March 17, 2022, at Discovery Church in Yankton with Reverend Cory Kitch officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the service, there will be a reception held at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton, with a buffet style lunch available.
Inurnment with military honors will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.
Frank David Messner was born July 19, 1943, in Brookings, South Dakota to George and Leola (Storsteen) Messner. He grew up in Brookings where he graduated from high school in 1961. Frank attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Pre-Medicine in 1964 and then attended two years of medical school. In 1966, he started at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver, graduating in 1968. Frank joined the United States Navy and completed his internship at the US Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, IL. He met Janet Haught in Coronado, CA while serving in the Navy aboard a destroyer as Head Medical Officer. In 1974, he finished his residency in Radiology at the University of Colorado Medical Center and then moved to Yankton, with his wife and two children, where he opened Yankton Radiology, LLP. Frank was very active in several organizations in medicine, including serving as President of the Sacred Heart Hospital Medical Staff in 1978, President of the South Dakota Chapter of the American College of Radiology in 1983, and President of the South Dakota State Medical Association from 1988 to 1989. Frank also served as a Clinical Professor of Radiology through the University of South Dakota in Vermillion from 1974 to 2008. Frank retired in 2014 after 40 years of service.
In addition to his many years as a medical professional, Frank was also an avid golfer with Thursdays being his self-declared Sabbath day. He also had his single engine pilot’s license which he used both recreationally and professionally as part of his medical practice.
Frank is survived by his wife, Janet (Haught) Messner of Yankton; two children: Whitney (Paul) Andre of St. Paul, MN and David (Melanie) Messner of Yankton; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents.
March 8, 2022
