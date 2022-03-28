Jacob Wages Mar 28, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jacob Allen Wages, 24, of Mitchell, formerly of Avon, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home in Mitchell.A public memorial visitation will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner on Thursday from 5- 7 p.m. A private Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Mar 25, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Help Wanted! - Mead Lumber Mar 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton County Death In Controlled Burn InvestigatedFormer Buck Mors Enters Transfer PortalFamily TiesWagner Child Death: Second Person ArrestedDonald HopkinsDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaJeremy JohnsonMichele BosDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Infected’ (63)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: An Energy Update (8)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
