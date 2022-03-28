Jacob Allen Wages, 24, of Mitchell, formerly of Avon, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home in Mitchell.

A public memorial visitation will be held at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner on Thursday from 5- 7 p.m.

A private Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Burial is in the ZCBJ Cemetery, rural Wagner.